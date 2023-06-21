St. Bernards Medical Center will begin offering new medical services to Lawrence County residents through a partnership with Lawrence Healthcare in Walnut Ridge.
The services, now provided at St. Bernards Specialty Clinic at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, occupy clinical space within the hospital, giving patients local care options for obstetrics, behavioral health, heart and vascular, wound healing and pre-admission testing.
St. Bernards Assistant Vice President of Radiology, Cancer and Wound Care Alicia Storey oversees the clinic’s day-to-day operations. She said it brings a history of excellence in care to Lawrence County.
“These are award-winning healthcare services,” Storey said, “but excellence without access leaves major gaps in the care we provide. Now, new moms can receive vital prenatal care and navigate a pregnancy closer to home. Heart patients can meet with their cardiologist without unnecessary travel, getting back to their everyday lives sooner. Patients who might otherwise go without mental health services receive counseling and medication management locally within a private setting. Overall, patients in Walnut Ridge and its surrounding communities can now access the same high level of care they expect in Jonesboro at a more convenient location.”
Lawrence Healthcare President Josh Conlee said collaborative efforts between Lawrence Healthcare and St. Bernards Healthcare continue to improve rural healthcare in Northeast Arkansas.
“We talk about the presence of ‘health deserts’ in Lawrence County where our residents cannot get the holistic care they need,” Conlee said. “These services address many of our needs, and we’re grateful for this ongoing partnership with St. Bernards.”
St. Bernards Medical Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, to celebrate its partnership with Lawrence Healthcare, opening the St. Bernards Specialty Clinic at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremony, a short program was held and tours of the new clinic were given.
St. Bernards Specialty Clinic, located at 1309 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.