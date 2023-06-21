230621-TD-ribbon-cutting-photo

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at St. Bernards Specialty Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. The clinic, located at 1309 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge, will provide Lawrence County residents with new medical services, including obstetrics, behavioral health, heart and vascular, wound healing and pre-admission testing.

 TD Photos / Shantelle Redden

St. Bernards Medical Center will begin offering new medical services to Lawrence County residents through a partnership with Lawrence Healthcare in Walnut Ridge.

The services, now provided at St. Bernards Specialty Clinic at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, occupy clinical space within the hospital, giving patients local care options for obstetrics, behavioral health, heart and vascular, wound healing and pre-admission testing.

