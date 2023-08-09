As of Monday, Aug. 1, Arkansas law enforcement officers have a new tool to help enhance safety by utilizing automated speed enforcement cameras in Interstate work zones.

Senator Kim Hammer (R) and Representative Larry Fite (R) introduced the legislation, which was approved by the Arkansas State Legislature and signed by Governor Sarah Sanders earlier this year. The law allows for the use of automated speed enforcement devices to capture images of speeding vehicles in Interstate work zones. Information regarding the speeding vehicle will be transmitted to an officer stationed downstream, who will then have the authority to issue a warning or citation.

