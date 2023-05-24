The Rotary Club of Lawrence County recognized the 2023 Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame inductees Saturday night on the campus of Williams Baptist University.
Keynote speaker for the banquet was H.T. Moore, a prominent Paragould attorney and 1965 Walnut Ridge High School graduate. Moore addressed the crowd and recollected the impact of notable Lawrence Countians who had an influence on his life and career including: Jim Bland, W.R. Glenn, George Glenn Sr., Joe Spades and Tom Manning.
Mike Chipman, head coach of the 2017 Class 3A State Champion Hoxie Lady Mustang Basketball team, accepted the honor on behalf of the team. The presentation was made by Jerry Decker, the voice of the Mustangs.
With a season record 30 wins and six losses, the team’s accolades also included Lawrence County champions, Mustang Classic champions, Kell Classic champions and 3A-4A Blended Conference Runner-Up.
Perry Webb was also inducted into the Hall of Fame and was recognized for officiating over 3,000 high school and college basketball and football games. Webb has also been enshrined in the Arkansas Officials Association and served on 11 collegiate conferences’ officials evaluation staffs.
Webb, a 1975 WRHS graduate, was a competitor on the basketball court not only for the Bobcats but for the Eagles of Southern Baptist College (now Williams Baptist University). Former County Judge John Thomison presented the honor to his collegiate teammate.
The late George Glenn Sr. was the final inductee. Phyllis Woodard, his only living child, accepted the plaque from Nathan Howard, a 1966 Lynn High School graduate and six-year basketball letterman under Coach Glenn.
Glenn spent almost half a century on the Lynn campus as “Mr. George,” as he was so lovingly referred to. The exact number of wins and championships is somewhat mythical as he served as coach for many years for the junior and senior girls and junior and senior boys.
The Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 2017. Funds derived from the banquet have provided scholarships for students at Hillcrest, Sloan-Hendrix, Hoxie and Walnut Ridge schools, as well as students at WBU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.