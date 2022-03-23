Walnut Ridge High School graduate Bailey Augustine recently completed her freshman season as a member of the women’s basketball team at Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
Union, a traditional NCAA Division II powerhouse, finished the 2021-22 season with a 28-3 record. The Lady Bulldogs fell to Valdosta State, 66-58, in the South Regional finals on March 14 to conclude their season, which included a Gulf South Conference championship for the third straight year.
Augustine said playing at Union has given her the opportunity to continue to play the sport she loves with people she loves.
“I received a family when I went to Union to play basketball,” she said. “I’m beyond thankful for the year we were able to have and memories I will forever hold close to my heart.”
During her freshman campaign, Augustine saw action in 26 games, scoring 97 points and grabbing 39 rebounds. She scored a season-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and six-of-six shooting from the free throw line against Drury College in November.
“The most important thing that I see moving forward is being able to grow as a person and player in an environment such as Union to become the person I aspire to be,” Augustine said.
At WRHS, Augustine surpassed the 2,000-point mark for her career. She was a two-time All-State honoree and a three-time All-Conference selection. As a senior, she was the recipient of the girls’ W.R. Glenn Award. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was a salutatorian of her graduating class.
“I am beyond thankful to be able to play basketball at the next level and I have had lots of support from my community, family, coaching staff and friends/teammates,” Augustine said. “When I was a little girl I dreamed of this opportunity. I’m extremely appreciative of the people and the outcome.”
TD staff member Gretchen Hunt contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.