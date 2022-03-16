The Williams baseball team split a four-game series with the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers on Thursday and Friday in Walnut Ridge. The Tigers swept Thursday’s doubleheader, while WBU won a pair of games on Friday. The Eagles are now 12-8 on the season.
Thursday
Game one: Iowa Wesleyan won the series-opener 3-2.
The Tigers got on the board with a run in the top of the first, but that was all either team scored for a while, as the game turned into a pitcher’s duel. The Eagles were able to tie the game with an RBI-bunt single from Isaac Williams in the fourth inning. The Tigers retook the lead with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth. Williams rallied in the bottom half of the inning and got a run back off a sacrifice fly by Dezmond Cordova, but that was all.
Ray Ochoa pitched six innings and gave up three runs off four hits, walked four and struck out six. Alex O’Brien pitched one inning of relief.
Game two: The Tigers’ compeleted Thursday’s sweep by winning the nightcap 9-8.
Again, the Tigers struck first with a run in the second and three runs in the fourth. The Eagles responded with a run in the fourth off a sac fly from Sam Philley. In the fifth, the Eagles hit back-to-back home runs off the bats of Palmer Campbell and Isaac Williams, and got an RBI single from Philley to tie the game at four.
The Tigers quickly retook the lead with five runs in the sixth. Williams got two runs back in the home half off a sac fly from Nick Allred and an RBI single from Wyatt LeDure. They got another run in the seventh off an RBI single from Cordova to make it a one-run ballgame, but that was it.
Caleb Suiter pitched 3.2 innings and gave up four runs off three hits, walked three and struck out five. Parker Jeffries pitched 1.1 innings of relief, walked two and struck out one. Cole Manning pitched one-third of an inning of relief and gave up four runs off two hits and walked one. Eric Tolar pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief and gave up one run off two hits, walked one and struck out one. Blake Simmons pitched one inning of relief and gave up one hit and struck out two.
Friday
The Eagles bounced back Friday, winning the first game 10-7 and the second 22-12.
Game one: The Eagles started out hot at the plate, as they scored five runs in the first inning, one off an RBI single by Allred and grand slam by LeDure. Simmons hit an RBI single in the third to extend the lead to six runs.
The Tigers got two runs in the fifth, but Philley hit a home run in the fifth to get one run back for the Eagles. Iowa Wesleyan hit a grand slam of their own to tighten the Eagles’ lead to one run in the sixth, but the Eagles responded with an RBI single from Allred and a two-RBI single from Tyler Guffey.
Spencer Burnham pitched 5.1 innings and gave up six runs off three hits, walked two and struck out 10. Jeffries pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief and gave up one run off one hit. Simmons pitched one inning of relief and struck out one.
Game two: The Eagles gave up two runs in the top of the first, but responded with seven in the home half and never looked back. Philley and Nicholas Jones led the Eagles with three RBIs each, while Williams, LeDure, and Guffey had two. Seven other Eagles had one RBI in the game.
Brady Sterns pitched four innings and gave up eight runs off seven hits, walked two and struck out five. Cash Forrester pitched one inning and gave up two hits and struck out two. Jimmy Watson pitched one inning and gave up two runs, walked one and struck out two. Austin Tate pitched one inning and gave up two runs off two hits and struck out one.
Players honored
Nicholas Jones and Ray Ochoa were named the American Midwest Conference (AMC) baseball player and pitcher of the week, respectively, the conference office announced on March 7.
Jones, a sophomore catcher from Southhaven, Miss., went 8-14 at the plate with a double and two home runs. He drove in 11 runs and scored three times while compiling a .571 batting average, .684 on base percentage and .667 slugging percentage
Ochoa, a freshman from Ellsinore, Mo., tossed a complete-game shutout in the win over Lincoln. He pitched two innings against Crowley’s Ridge, striking out the side in both innings. He racked up 17 total strikeouts in nine innings of work.
