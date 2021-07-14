Williams Baptist University will host the Premier Basketball Camp this Friday at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the WBU campus.
Leading the camp is John Mayberry and Sonja Tate. Mayberry is the head women’s basketball coach and American Midwest Conference Coach of the Year.
Tate, a former Arkansas State and WNBA standout, is the head girls coach at Paragould High School.
The camp will consist of two sessions. The first session, for players in the fourth through eighth grades, is from 9-11:30 a.m. The afternoon session, for players in ninth through 12th grades, is from 1-3:30 p.m.
The cost of the camp is $40. Participants will register and pay at the door.
For more information, contact Coach Mayberry at jmayberry@williamsbu.edu.
