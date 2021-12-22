Hoxie High School senior Jace Benesch signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 15 at Hoxie’s Mustang Gymnasium.
Head coach Tom Sears said Benesch is the first Hoxie player to commit to a Division I school during the early signing period.
Benesch said it feels great to know he is going to get to continue playing football at the next level.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” he said.
Benesch said UCA is a good fit for him.
“It’s a program where I can win and become the best player that I can be,” he said.
Sears said becoming the best he can be has always been a priority for Benesch.
“Jace is the poster boy for what you can accomplish through hard work and dedication,” he said.
Sears noted that Benesch took himself from a 155-pound sophomore to a 215-pound senior.
Benesch said Coach Sears and the rest of the coaching staff at Hoxie have prepared him well.
“I’ve learned a lot from my coaches and got a feel for how I’d be at the next level,” he said.
Having played football since the fourth grade, he said his favorite part of football at Hoxie High School was “game day – spending time with my teammates.”
Sears said Benesch will be a great addition to the Bears’ program.
“He’s just a great student, great classmate and teammate,” he said.
He is the son of Steven and Amber Benesch of Walnut Ridge and has a brother, Luke.
Along with his family, Benesch was joined at this signing by his coaches and teammates.
