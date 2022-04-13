Walnut Ridge swept Harrisburg in a 3A-3 conference baseball doubleheader on April 5, winning the first game 5-2 and the second 7-3.
The Bobcats scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally for the victory in the first game, taking advantage of an error to plate three runs.
Kel Slusser also drove in a run in the sixth.
Slusser, Maddox Jean and Bo Kersey had hits for the Bobcats. Kersey pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out three.
Mason Andrews earned the victory with 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three batters.
The teams were tied in the second game before Walnut Ridge scored four runs in the fifth inning for a 6-2 lead.
Rex Tedder was 2-for-4 with with three RBIs to lead Walnut Ridge. Kersey was 2-for-3 and scored twice; Slusser was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Andrews drove in two runs; and Nolan Belcher drove in a run for the Bobcats.
Jean pitched five innings for the victory, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out five. Slusser recorded the last six outs for the save.
Hoxie
Andrews pitched a five-inning no-hitter on Thursday to lead Walnut Ridge to a 13-1 victory over Hoxie in 3A-3 conference baseball.
Andrews struck out 10 batters. He was also 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Slusser was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Jean doubled and drove in a run.
Belcher added a hit and two RBIs, including one in the first inning to help the Bobcats get going.
He also joined Andrews in driving in runs during Walnut Ridge’s four-run fifth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.