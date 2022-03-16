Ty Flippo and Jayden Hollister of Walnut Ridge High School have been selected to play in the Sun Senior Classic, a high school all-star event featuring senior basketball standouts from area schools.
The event, which features a girls game and a boys game, is scheduled for Saturday at ASU’s First National Bank Arena. The girls game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the boys contest at 7.
Flippo and Hollister will play for the Blue Team, which will be coached by Nettleton’s Bubba Deaton.
This is the first Sun Senior Classic following a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the FNB Arena box office.
