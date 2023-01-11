Walnut Ridge’s fourth-quarter rally fell short, as the Bobcats fell to East Poinsett County, 55-51, in the Division I boys championship game of the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament on Jan. 4 in Jonesboro.
East Poinsett County led by 10 points, 33-23, at halftime and stretched the advantage to 40-25 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Walnut Ridge began to come back, closing the gap to 41-32 by the end of the period.
Walnut Ridge opened the fourth quarter with an 8-1 run to cut the Warriors’ lead to 42-40 with 4:14 to play. EPC then ran off eight unanswered points to push their lead back to double digits, 50-40, with 2:02 remaining.
The Bobcats continued to fight, getting a free throw by Collin Andrews and a basket by Davis Callahan to cut the deficit to 50-43 with 1:12 to play.
After forcing an EPC turnover, Callahan hit a three-pointer to bring Walnut Ridge to within 50-46 with 47 seconds left. Another Warrior turnover led to a basket by Rex Tedder to bring the Bobcats to with 50-48 with 34 seconds to play.
The Warriors hit a pair of free throws to push their lead to 52-48 with 30 seconds to play. Leading 53-51, EPC missed two free throws, giving Walnut Ridge a chance to tie or take the lead. However, the Bobcats committed a turnover on the inbounds pass with 6.5 seconds left in the game. EPC added two free throws to set the final score.
Maddox Jean led Walnut Ridge with 23 points. Callahan finished with 11 points, and Andrews had eight points. Tedder scored five points, and Alex Prestidge added two points.
All-Tournament team
Five Lawrence County players were named to the Division I boys All-Tournament team.
From Walnut Ridge, Callahan, Tedder and Jean were honored.
Two Hoxie Mustangs, Kyler Lenderman and Jake Jones received the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.