Walnut Ridge’s fourth-quarter rally fell short, as the Bobcats fell to East Poinsett County, 55-51, in the Division I boys championship game of the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament on Jan. 4 in Jonesboro.

East Poinsett County led by 10 points, 33-23, at halftime and stretched the advantage to 40-25 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Walnut Ridge began to come back, closing the gap to 41-32 by the end of the period.

