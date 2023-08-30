The Walnut Ridge Bobcat defense stopped Highland’s two-point conversion attempt to come away with a heartstopping 28-27 victory in senior high football action Friday night at Highland.
Robbie Tate ran for two touchdowns in the game, including a 10-yarder that gave Walnut Ridge a 27-21 lead in overtime. Cristian Gonzalez added the extra-point for a 28-21 Bobcat lead.
Highland answered with a touchdown on their overtime possession to make the score 28-27. The Rebels chose to go for two points and the win, but were stopped by the Bobcat defense.
Jersie Cunningham and Enrique Perez each scored a touchdown for Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge will play its first home game of the season on Friday night when they host the Cave City Cavemen. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sexton Field.
