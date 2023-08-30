230830-TD-wr-senior-football-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Robbie Tate (No. 44) picks up yardage against Highland during Friday night’s game. Walnut Ridge stopped a two-point conversion by the Rebels in overtime to come away with a 28-27 victory. Tate scored two touchdowns in the game.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

The Walnut Ridge Bobcat defense stopped Highland’s two-point conversion attempt to come away with a heartstopping 28-27 victory in senior high football action Friday night at Highland.

Robbie Tate ran for two touchdowns in the game, including a 10-yarder that gave Walnut Ridge a 27-21 lead in overtime. Cristian Gonzalez added the extra-point for a 28-21 Bobcat lead.

