Rex Tedder’s hot shooting helped the Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeat the Piggott Mohawks, 71-47, in senior boys basketball action on Jan. 9 at Piggott.

The Bobcat junior hit eight-of-13 from three-point range as Walnut Ridge led 29-19 at halftime and stretched the lead to 51-31 by the end of the third quarter.

