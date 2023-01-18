Rex Tedder’s hot shooting helped the Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeat the Piggott Mohawks, 71-47, in senior boys basketball action on Jan. 9 at Piggott.
The Bobcat junior hit eight-of-13 from three-point range as Walnut Ridge led 29-19 at halftime and stretched the lead to 51-31 by the end of the third quarter.
Maddox Jean chipped in 14 points for the Bobcats, who improved to 8-6 overall with the win.
Walnut Ridge won the junior boys game, 44-27, and also the seventh-grade game, 24-11.
Newport
Maddie Burris scored 26 points to lead the Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats to a 46-35 win over Newport in 3A-2 senior girls basketball Friday night at Terry Belcher Gymnasium. It was the Lady Bobcats first conference win of the season.
Melbourne
The Bobcat basketball teams traveled to conference foe Melbourne on Jan. 10.
The Walnut Ridge senior boys fell to the Bearkatz, 62-46. Melbourne won the senior girls game 60-29.
