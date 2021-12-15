The Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeated Pocahontas 70-63 in senior boys basketball on Thursday.
Pocahontas led 13-8 after one quarter and 26-25 at halftime. Walnut Ridge came out strong after the intermission and surged to a 45-37 lead after three periods.
Jayden Hollister led the Bobcats with 21 points. Ty Flippo scored 20 points, and Kel Slusser added 16 points.
