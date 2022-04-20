Walnut Ridge put up nine runs in the third inning en route to a 14-0 win over Corning in 3A-3 baseball action on April 12 at Corning.
Garrison Doyle, Maddox Jean, Kaden Martin, Bo Kersey, Kel Slusser and Rex Tedder all had RBIs in Walnut Ridge’s outburst.
For the game, Tedder was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Slusser added a hit and three RBIs, while Nolan Belcher added a hit and drove in two runs.
Jean started on the mound and limited Corning to six hits.
Rivercrest
Walnut Ridge split a doubleheader with the Rivercrest Colts on Friday.
The Bobcats earned a 10-3 victory, while the Colts picked up a 6-1 win.
