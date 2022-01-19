Walnut Ridge dominated the third quarter against Harrisburg and coasted to an easy 63-41 win over the Hornets on Jan. 11 at Walnut Ridge’s Terry Belcher Gymnasium. The win kept the Bobcats perfect in 3A-3 conference play with a 7-0 record and improved their overall mark to 12-1.
Walnut Ridge led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 29-21 at halftime. The Bobcats outscored Harrisburg 24-7 in the third period to extend the lead to 53-28.
Jayden Hollister led Walnut Ridge with 20 points, followed by Ty Flippo with 18.
Walnut Ridge won the junior boys game 40-20, and the seventh-grade game, 27-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.