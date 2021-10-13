Walnut Ridge quarterback Kai Watson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Walker Ward with 2:56 to play in the game to cap a nine-play drive that gave the Bobcats an 18-14 lead over the Piggott Mohawks on Friday night at Sexton Field. Watson then passed to Mason Andrews for the two-point conversion and a 20-14 advantage.
The Walnut Ridge defense sealed the homecoming victory when Cam Buys recovered a Mohawk fumble near midfield with 33 seconds remaining.
Offense was in short supply in the first half, with the only points coming on a three-yard touchdown run by Logan Sain late in the first quarter. The conversion was unsuccessful and Walnut Ridge carried a 6-0 lead into halftime.
Piggott took an 8-6 lead on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 3:40 to play in the third quarter. The Bobcats answered quickly on their ensuing drive. Runs by Watson of 42 and 18 yards, and a 12-yard run by Ward gave Walnut Ridge a first down at the Mohawks’ five-yard line. Ward covered the final five yards on the ground to put the Bobcats back in front, 12-8 with 3:08 to play in the third period.
The Mohawks regained the lead at 14-12 with a touchdown at the 7:03 mark of the fourth quarter, before the Bobcats began their winning drive.
Watson completed seven-of-14 passes, for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries.
Ward finished with 63 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Xavier Dettman added 23 yards on two carries. Korwin Johnson gained 13 yards on two attempts, and Sain had 13 yards and a touchdown on four attempts.
Ward was also the Bobcats’ leading receiver, with five receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Blaylock had one catch for 25 yards, and Andrews caught one pass for 13 yards.
The win improved the Bobcats’ record to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in 3A-3 Conference play. Walnut Ridge travels to Corning this week for another conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
