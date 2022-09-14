220914-TD-wr-football-photo

Jaydon Blaylock (88) of Walnut Ridge eludes an East Poinsett County tackler in Friday night’s game. EPC defeated the Bobcats, 46-36.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

The Walnut Ridge Bobcats came up short in a high-scoring shootout with the East Poinsett County Warriors Friday night at Lepanto. EPC handed the Bobcats’ their first loss of the season, 46-36.

Walnut Ridge took an early lead on Walker Ward’s 20-yard run with 9:03 to play in the first quarter. Cam Buys ran for the conversion to give the Bobcats an 8-0 lead.

