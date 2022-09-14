The Walnut Ridge Bobcats came up short in a high-scoring shootout with the East Poinsett County Warriors Friday night at Lepanto. EPC handed the Bobcats’ their first loss of the season, 46-36.
Walnut Ridge took an early lead on Walker Ward’s 20-yard run with 9:03 to play in the first quarter. Cam Buys ran for the conversion to give the Bobcats an 8-0 lead.
The Warriors tied the game with a seven-yard run and two-point conversion at the 6:19 mark of the opening period.
The Bobcats struck quickly when Kai Watson returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown. Hunter Colvey ran in the conversion to put Walnut Ridge back in front, 16-8, with 6:06 to play in the first quarter.
Once again, EPC responded with a score and conversion to knot the game at 16-16 with 1:24 left in the first period.
The Warriors moved in front, 24-16, on a 36-yard touchdown pass, followed by the conversion, midway through the second quarter. Watson ran for a three-yard touchdown with just 29 seconds remaining in the half. EPC stopped the two-point run, and the Bobcats trailed 24-22 heading into halftime.
EPC stretched its lead to 32-22 on a nine-yard run at the 2:33 mark of the third quarter.
Watson scored his third touchdown of the evening on a six-yard run with 8:07 to play in the game. Watson also ran in the conversion to cut the Warriors’ lead to 32-30.
EPC, however, answered with back-to-back touchdowns to build a 46-30 lead with 2:33 to play in the contest. Walnut Ridge added a late touchdown on Buys’ two-yard run with 40 seconds to play.
Ward finished with nine pass completions on 14 attempts, for 125 yards. He was also the Bobcats’ leading rusher with 93 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Watson ran for 39 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Buys gained 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and Colvey had one carry for two yards.
Watson caught five passes for 29 yards, and Jaydon Blaylock had four receptions for 96 yards.
The loss dropped the Bobcats to 2-1 for the season. Walnut Ridge hosts Salem this week. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Sexton Field. It is also Pee Wee Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.