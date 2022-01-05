Nine members of the Walnut Ridge Bobcat football team have been honored for their play during the 2021 season.
3A-3 All-Conference First Team
Mason Andrews, senior, tight end and defensive end – had 17 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns; defensively, had 34 solo tackles, 17 assists and two sacks.
Mason Ashlock, senior, offensive line and defensive line – on defense, had 23 solo tackles and 20 assists; threw a touchdown pass.
Cam Buys, junior, linebacker – had 40 solo tackles, 20 assists, three sacks and three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.
Logan Sain, junior, linebacker and running back – recorded 56 solo tackles, with 29 assists, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown; ran for two touchdowns on offense.
Walker Ward, junior, safety and running back – rushed for 702 yards and four touchdowns on 146 carries, caught 21 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns, and threw a touchdown pass; finished with 1,127 all-purpose yards; defensively, had 60 solo tackles, 34 assists and three interceptions.
Kai Watson, junior, quarterback – completed 50-of-132 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns; rushed for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns; finished with 1,166 all-purpose yards; defensively, had 21 solo tackles, four assists and one interception return for a touchdown; also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
3A-3 All-Conference Second Team
Jack Cain, junior, linebacker – had 42 solo tackles, 36 assists and one sack.
Hunter Colvey, junior, offensive line and defensive line – defensively, recorded 18 solo tackles and 13 assists.
Noah Roark, senior, defensive tackle – had 12 solo tackles, 12 assists, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.