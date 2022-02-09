The Walnut Ridge Bobcats routed Piggott 82-45 in 3A-3 senior boys basketball on Feb. 1 at Terry Belcher Gymnasium in Walnut Ridge.
Kel Slusser scored 26 points to lead the Bobcats. Jayden Hollister added 20 points, and Ty Flippo finished with 13.
Walnut Ridge improved to 10-2 in the conference and 16-3 overall.
The Walnut Ridge senior girls edged the Lady Mohawks 45-43 on Jan. 31.
Gosnell
Walnut Ridge’s senior boys had an easy time with Gosnell, defeating the Pirates 79-48 on Jan. 31 at Walnut Ridge.
Hollister scored 26 points to lead the Bobcats, while Flippo added 17 points.
