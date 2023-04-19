The top two baseball teams in Conference 3-2A met at Walnut Ridge on Thursday with first place on the line. The Melbourne Bearkatz came in with an undefeated record in the league, while the Walnut Ridge Bobcats had just one loss in conference play.
It appeared that it was going to be Melbourne’s day, as the Bearkatz led 5-0 in the fifth inning. Walnut Ridge began their comeback in the bottom of the fifth when Braden Deese hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the Bobcats’ first run. Later in the inning, a bases-loaded walk made the score 5-2. With the bases still loaded, Nolan Belcher delivered a three-RBI triple to tie the game at 5-5. The Bobcats would add another run to lead 6-5 after five innings.
