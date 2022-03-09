The Walnut Ridge Bobcats had their basketball season come to a close Sunday night with a 61-51 loss to the Dumas Bobcats in the 3A state quarterfinals at Harrison.
Walnut Ridge fell behind by six early, but cut the gap to 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Walnut Ridge then scored the first five points of the second, capped by a three-pointer by Ty Flippo, which gave the Cats a 19-16 lead. Dumas regained the advantage with a 9-2 run, and led by as many as 11 before taking a 38-33 lead into halftime.
Dumas regained its double-digit lead early in the second half, but could never quite get to far ahead of Walnut Ridge, which got as close as six points a couple of times in the second half, but could get no closer.
Flippo finished with 24 to lead Walnut Ride, while Jayden Hollister added 11.
First round
Walnut Ridge Bobcats advanced to Sunday’s quarterfinal round by defeating the Cedarville Pirates, 66-49, in first-round action on Saturday.
Walnut Ridge scored the first five points and went up 11-4 on a layup by Flippo.
The Bobcats led 16-10 at the first break.
Walnut Ridge then opened the second quarter with six straight points and then finished the first half on a 13-0 run, going up 35-12 on a bucket by Hollister.
The Pirates scored the first five points of the second half, getting within 35-17 but the Bobcats regained their 23-point advantage and led 49-26 going to the fourth quarter.
The Pirates cut the deficit to 18 a couple of times in the fourth until hitting a late three-pointer for the final score.
Flippo led Walnut Ridge with 20 points, while Hollister tallied 18 and Kel Slusser added 10.
Regional recap
Walnut Ridge earned its spot in the state tournament by defeating Cave City, 51-49, in the opening round of the regional tournament at Rose Bud on Feb. 27.
The Bobcats lost to 3A-3 Conference foe Osceola, 50-43, in the regional semifinals on Feb. 28. Walnut Ridge bounced back to rout Rose Bud, 79-50, in the third-place game on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.