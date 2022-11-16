The Salem Greyhounds avenged an early-season loss to Walnut Ridge by defeating the Bobcats 36-7 in the first round of the state football playoffs Friday night at Salem.
Salem got on the scoreboard with 4:59 to play in the first quarter on a 20-yard run by Elijan Romine, followed by a two-point conversion, to take an 8-0 lead. The Greyhounds stretched their lead to 14-0 on 16-yard run by Lukas Downs with 8:49 remaining in the second period.
Walnut Ridge cut into Salem’s lead when Walker Ward scored on a three-yard run at the 6:12 mark of the second quarter. Christian Gonzalez added the PAT to trim the Greyhounds’ advantage to 14-7.
Salem added a two-yard run by Romine in the closing seconds of the first half and carried a 20-7 lead into halftime.
The Greyhounds pulled away in the second half. Downs scored on a 14-yard run late in the third period. The two-point conversion increased their lead to 28-7. Romine scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Downs passed to Dalton Steward for the conversion with 9:51 left in the game to set the final score, 36-7.
The Bobcats conclude the season with a 7-4 overall record. They finished in third place in the 3A-3 standings with a 4-2 mark.
Against Salem, Logan Sain was four-of-eight passing for 40 yards. Ward completed two-of-six passes for 13 yards.
Jayden Saulsbury led Walnut Ridge in rushing with 43 yards on two attempts. Ward added 31 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Sain had 25 yards on eight carries. Kai Watson rushed four times for six yards, and Hunter Colvey had one carry for one yard.
Watson was the leading receiver with five catches for 44 yards. Blaylock had one reception for nine yards.
