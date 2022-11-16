221116-TD-wr-football-photo

Logan Sain (right) blocks for Walker Ward (3) during Walnut Ridge’s playoff game at Salem. Salem defeated the Bobcats 36-7 to end Walnut Ridge’s season.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

The Salem Greyhounds avenged an early-season loss to Walnut Ridge by defeating the Bobcats 36-7 in the first round of the state football playoffs Friday night at Salem.

Salem got on the scoreboard with 4:59 to play in the first quarter on a 20-yard run by Elijan Romine, followed by a two-point conversion, to take an 8-0 lead. The Greyhounds stretched their lead to 14-0 on 16-yard run by Lukas Downs with 8:49 remaining in the second period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.