The Walnut Ridge Bobcats grabbed an early lead Friday night, but it was all Osceola after that as the Seminoles rolled to a 50-6 win at Sexton Field.
Walnut Ridge received the opening kickoff and drove for the game’s first touchdown. Quarterback Kai Watson completed passes to Walker Ward for 29 yards, and Xavier Dettman for 21 yards to move the ball deep into Seminole territory. Logan Sain capped the nine-play drive with a two-yard run to give the Bobcats the early 6-0 lead.
Osceola quarterback Dontaven Littleton took over from that point, passing for 270 yards, including four scoring tosses to Keenan Jackson, while rushing for 118 yards and another score. Littleton ran for a touchdown and passed to Jackson for another to give Osceola a 14-6 lead after one quarter.
The Seminole defense contributed, recovering a Bobcat fumble and returning it 59 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to increase the lead to 21-6. Osceola scored on a short run with 6:45 to play in the quarter and led 28-6 at halftime.
Littleton completed a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jackson on the first play of the second half, then ran for the conversion to put the Seminoles ahead 36-6. Littleton connected with Jackson again for a 35-yard touchdown to stretch the Seminoles’ advantage to 42-6 with 9:40 remaining in the third period.
Osceola closed out the scoring on a nine-yard pass from Littleton to Jackson with 9:50 to play in the game. Littleton ran for the conversion for the game’s final points.
Watson completed five-of-22 passes, for 92 yards.
Walker Ward led the Bobcats in rushing with 39 yards on 11 carries, while Watson finished with 32 yards on 18 attempts. Korwin Johnson rushed six times for four yards. Robbie Tate added three yards on two carries, and Dettman had one carry for one yard.
Five Bobcats each caught one pass in the game. Ward’s reception was for 29 yards, while Jaden Blaylock had a 25-yard catch. Dettman had a reception for 21 yards. Johnson caught a pass for 11 yards, and Mason Andrews had a six-yard reception.
Walnut Ridge is now 4-4 on the season and 3-2 in 3A-3 conference play. The Bobcats hit the road this week to face the Manila Lions. Kickoff at Manila is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.