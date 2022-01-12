The Walnut Ridge senior boys basketball team entered the week ranked number two in the state for Class 3A.
The Bobcats backed up their ranking by winning three games in conference play, including a convincing road win against third-ranked Osceola.
Corning
Walnut Ridge improved to 11-1 on the season with a 77-54 road win at Corning on Friday night.
After trailing 31-30 at halftime, Walnut Ridge dominated the third quarter, outscoring Corning 23-10, to lead 53-41.
Ty Flippo led Walnut Ridge with 25 points, and Jayden Hollister added 15 for the Bobcats, who remained perfect in conference play at 6-0.
Corning won the junior boys game, 49-42.
Rivercrest
Walnut Ridge defeated the Rivercrest Colts, 82-55, on Jan. 4 at Wilson.
Hollister scored 21 points to lead the Cats. Flippo had 21 points, and Andrew Prestidge added 11 points.
Osceola
The second-ranked Bobcats traveled to Osceola and defeated the third-ranked Seminoles 63-45 on Jan. 3.
Walnut Ridge was led by Flippo, who scored 22 points. Hollister chipped in 15 points, and Maddox Jean scored 11 for the Cats.
