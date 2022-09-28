220928-TD-wr-football-photo

Walnut Ridge tacklers swarm a Palestine-Wheatley ballcarrier during Friday night’s action at Sexton Field.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

The Walnut Ridge Bobcat offense ran over, through and around Palestine-Wheatley defenders on their way to ringing up 56 first-half points Friday night at Sexton Field. All of the Bobcats’ 444 yards of total offense came on the ground in the 56-2 win over the Patriots.

Walker Ward got things started for Walnut Ridge with a nine-yard run with 8:24 to play in the first quarter. Logan Sain ran for the two-point conversion.

