The Walnut Ridge Bobcat offense ran over, through and around Palestine-Wheatley defenders on their way to ringing up 56 first-half points Friday night at Sexton Field. All of the Bobcats’ 444 yards of total offense came on the ground in the 56-2 win over the Patriots.
Walker Ward got things started for Walnut Ridge with a nine-yard run with 8:24 to play in the first quarter. Logan Sain ran for the two-point conversion.
Kai Watson scored on a 16-yard run with 3:45 remaining in the period. Cam Buys passed to Ward for the conversion and a 16-0 Walnut Ridge lead.
Sain got free for a 45-yard run at the 1:35 mark of the quarter for the Bobcats’ third score. Sain then passed to Mark Hatfield for the conversion and the Bobcats led 24-0 after one period.
The second quarter was more of the same. Ward scored his second touchdown on a 20-yard run early in the quarter. Hunter Colvey ran in the conversion for a 32-0 Bobcat advantage.
Watson found the end zone again, this time on a six-yard run, with 8:05 to play before halftime. Ward passed to Hatfield for the conversion to put Walnut Ridge ahead 40-0.
Colvey found the open field and raced 51 yards for a touchdown with 5:15 left in the first half. Ward passed to Matthew Mullen for the two-point conversion, increasing the Bobcat lead to 48-0.
Walnut Ridge’s final touchdown came on a 16-yard run by River Davis with 1:46 to play before the intermission. Buys ran for the conversion and the Bobcats took a 56-0 lead into the locker room.
Palestine-Wheatley avoided the shutout when their defense recorded a safety with five minutes remaining in the game.
Sain led Walnut Ridge in rushing with 123 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Ward finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. Watson rushed eight times for 74 yards and two touchdown, while Colvey added 63 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Jayden Saulsbury had one carry for 46 yards. Davis had 17 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Buys finished with 12 yards on two carries, and Mullen gained eight yards on three carries.
Walnut Ridge improved to 4-1 overall with the win and 1-0 in 3A-3 conference play. The Bobcats enjoy a bye this week. They are next in action on Oct. 7 at Piggott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.