Walnut Ridge edged Rivercrest 54-49 in 3A-3 senior boys basketball on Thursday night at Walnut Ridge.
Ty Flippo led the Bobcats with 17 points. Kel Slusser scored 13 points, and Jayden Hollister added 12.
Walnut Ridge improved to 11-3 in conference play and 18-4 overall.
In senior girls action, Taylor Forrester recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Bobcats past Rivercrest, 49-37.
Kayleene Long hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Lady Cats.
Corning
The Walnut Ridge senior boys defeated the visiting Corning Bobcats 69-24 on Feb. 8.
Flippo scored 20 points to lead Walnut Ridge, while Hollister added 11 points, and Slusser scored 10 points.
The Corning senior girls had the hot hand from long range, sinking 13 three-pointers, to defeat Walnut Ridge 57-47.
Hannah Hatfield and Alex Jones each scored 13 points for Walnut Ridge.
