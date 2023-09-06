The Cave City Cavemen were no match for Walnut Ridge’s potent ground attack and the Bobcats rolled to a 39-0 win Friday night at Sexton Field.
Bobcat Robbie Tate scored the game’s first three touchdowns, on runs of three, four and two yards in the first half as Walnut Ridge took an 18-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Jayden Saulsbury opened the second-half scoring with a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Walnut Ridge added the two-point conversion to push the lead to 26-0. The Bobcats added another touchdown in the period when Jersie Cunningham found the end zone from six-yards out. The failed conversion left the score at 32-0.
Walnut Ridge’s final points when Saulsbury scored on a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter. Cristian Gonzalez added the extra point to provide the 39-0 margin.
The Bobcats finished with 440 total yards, with all but 41 coming on the ground, while holding Cave City to just 42 rushing yards in the game.
“I’m very pleased with how we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” said Walnut Ridge head coach Jeff Blake.
Saulsbury led Walnut Ridge in rushing with 125 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Cunningham added 111 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts. Enrique Perez carried nine times for 76 yards, while Tate finished with 53 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Jaxton Brady had two carries for 24 yards. Brogan Tate and Gonzalez each had one carry for five yards.
Cunningham and Saulsbury were both one-for-one passing. Saulsbury had a 31-yard reception, and Perez had one catch for 10 yards.
Defensively for Walnut Ridge, Gunner Thielemier led the way with nine total tackles, followed by Gonzalez with eight and Robbie Tate with five. River Hancock and Jaxton Brady each had four tackles. Landon Holland River Davis and Eli Stewart were each credited with three stops.
T.J. Owens, Saulsbury, Collin Andrews, Brogan Tate, Aaron Ferrell, Dawson Ward and Anthony Hughes each made two tackles, while Perez, Johnathon Hughes, Matthew Mullen, Mark Hatfield and Cunningham each made one tackle.
Walnut Ridge moves to 2-0 on the season and will face East Poinsett County on Friday night at Sexton Field. The Bobcats and Warriors have played some memorable games in recent years.
“EPC brings some very talented skill position players to town on Friday,” said Blake. “Dennis Gaines is one of the best backs in the state and is their all-time single season leading rusher. We must limit him from breaking the big one and make him earn his yards.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
