Walnut Ridge’s Walker Ward and Kai Watson combined for over 300 yards rushing as the Bobcats defeated the Highland Rebels, 32-22, in the opening game of the 2022 football season Friday night at Sexton Field.
The Bobcats took a 6-0 lead on Ward’s seven-yard run with 9:52 to play in the first quarter. Highland answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass on their next possession. The successful PAT gave the Rebels a 7-6 advantage at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter.
Walnut Ridge regained the lead on Ward’s six-yard run with 8:49 remaining in the second period. The PAT was no good, as the Bobcats led 12-7. Walnut Ridge scored again just before halftime on a one-yard run by Walker. Highland stopped the two-point attempt and the Bobcats took an 18-7 lead into the intermission.
Highland came out strong in the third quarter and scored on an eight-yard pass with 9:59 to play in the period. The PAT brought the Rebels to within 18-14.
The Bobcats padded their lead on a five-yard run by Watson late in the third period. Logan Sain passed to Jaydon Blaylock for the two-point conversion, stretching Walnut Ridge’s lead to 26-14 lead.
Highland responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to cut the Bobcats’ lead to 26-22 with 3:36 to play in the game.
Walnut Ridge answered quickly when Watson broke loose for a 52-yard scoring run on the Bobcats’ ensuing possession to extend their lead to 32-22, which would prove to be the game’s final score.
Ward finished with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. Watson ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts. Sain carried 15 times for 54 yards.
Sain was three-of-three passing, for 25 yards, while Ward was two-of-two passing, for 22 yards.
Watson led the Bobcats in receiving with three catches for 22 yards. Ward had one reception for 14 yards, and Blaylock caught one pass for 11 yards.
Walnut Ridge travels to Cave City this week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
