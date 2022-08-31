220831-TD-wr-football-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Kai Watson (7) picks up yardage against Highland as teammates Dawson Ward (50) and Matthew Mullen (10) provide blocking. Walnut Ridge defeated the Rebels, 32-22, in the 2022 season opener.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

Walnut Ridge’s Walker Ward and Kai Watson combined for over 300 yards rushing as the Bobcats defeated the Highland Rebels, 32-22, in the opening game of the 2022 football season Friday night at Sexton Field.

The Bobcats took a 6-0 lead on Ward’s seven-yard run with 9:52 to play in the first quarter. Highland answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass on their next possession. The successful PAT gave the Rebels a 7-6 advantage at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter.

