The Walnut Ridge Bobcats slipped past the Hoxie Mustangs 53-50 in the Division I boys semifinals of the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Jonesboro.
The victory sends the eighth-seeded Bobcats to tonight’s championship game against second-seeded East Poinsett County. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at ASU’s First National Bank Arena.
Walnut Ridge’s Davis Callahan hit four three-pointers in the first half to help give the Bobcats a slim 27-26 lead at the intermission. Walnut Ridge led 41-37 after three periods. Callahan hit two more three-pointers in the second half as the Bobcats held on for the win.
Maddox Jean added 15 points, including nine in the second half, for Walnut Ridge.
Jake Jones led Hoxie with 18 points.
Quarterfinals WR – Bay
Walnut Ridge upset the top-seeded Bay Yellowjackets 79-76 in overtime on Dec. 28.
The Bobcats led 31-26 at halftime and 43-39 at the end of the third period. A high-scoring fourth quarter saw the teams tied 70-70 at the end of regulation.
Walnut Ridge outscored the Yellowjackets 9-6 in the overtime period to take the win.
Rex Tedder led the Bobcats with 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Jean finished with 17 points, seven of which came in overtime. Sebastian Hoffman and Collin Andrews each added 10 points.
Hoxie – McCrory
Hoxie cruised into the semifinals with a 68-38 quarterfinal win over McCrory on Dec. 27. The Mustangs had the hot hand from the perimeter, knocking down 13 three-pointers in the game.
Hoxie scored the first 11 points of the game and held leads of 32-19 at halftime and 56-27 after three quarters.
Jones and Sawyer Anglin each hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points apiece to lead the Mustangs.
