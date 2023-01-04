230104-TD-wr-boys-basketball-photo-1

Walnut Ridge’s Maddox Jean launches a jump shot while teammate Sebastian Hoffman (50) prepares to rebound in the Bobcats’ NEA Tournament game with Riverside on Dec. 20. Walnut Ridge won the game, 71-68. The Bobcats also posted wins over Bay and Hoxie to advance to tonight’s Division I Boys championship game against EPC.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

The Walnut Ridge Bobcats slipped past the Hoxie Mustangs 53-50 in the Division I boys semifinals of the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Jonesboro.

The victory sends the eighth-seeded Bobcats to tonight’s championship game against second-seeded East Poinsett County. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at ASU’s First National Bank Arena.

