Walnut Ridge’s Kai Watson rushed for 172 yards and four first-half touchdown as the Bobcats routed the Cave City Cavemen 48-12 in senior high football action Friday night at Cave City.
The Bobcat offense was rolling early, as Watson scored his first touchdown on an 11-yard run with 9:04 to play in the first quarter. Walker Ward passed to Watson for the two-point conversion to give Walnut Ridge an 8-0 lead.
Watson scored on a three-yard in the closing seconds of the period, and Ward ran for the conversion to push the Bobcats’ advantage to 16-0.
Watson broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run at the 7:28 mark of the second quarter. Ward completed the conversion pass to Jaydon Blaylock and Walnut Ridge’s lead grew to 24-0.
The Bobcats closed the first half on Watson’s nine-yard scoring run with 10 seconds remaining in the half. Once again, Blaylock was on the receiving end of Ward’s conversion pass to give Walnut Ridge a commanding 32-0 lead heading into the locker room at the intermission.
Cave City got on the scoreboard early in the third period when Jacob Moore passed to Shawn Walling for an eight-yard touchdown, cutting the Bobcats’ advantage to 24-6.
Walnut Ridge responded with a drive that was capped by Ward’s two-yard run with 4:55 to play in the third quarter. The Ward-to-Blaylock connection was successful once more on the conversion attempt to stretch the Bobcat lead to 40-6.
The Bobcats’ final touchdown came on a three-yard run by Cam Buys with 1:13 remaining in the third period. Hunter Colvey ran for the conversion to put Walnut Ridge ahead 48-6.
The Cavemen scored the only points of the fourth quarter on Matthew King’s one-yard with 3:54 to play. Walnut Ridge stopped the conversion attempt to set the final score, 48-12.
Watson’s final numbers included 172 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Buys added 76 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Ward finished with 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Colvey rushed five times for 38 yards, and River Davis had three carries for 17 yards.
Ward attempted two passes in the game, with an 11-yard completion to Blaylock.
Walnut Ridge improved to 2-0 with the win. The Bobcats are on the road again this week when they travel to Lepanto to take on East Poinsett County. Game time is 7 p.m.
