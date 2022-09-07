Walnut Ridge’s Kai Watson rushed for 172 yards and four first-half touchdown as the Bobcats routed the Cave City Cavemen 48-12 in senior high football action Friday night at Cave City.

The Bobcat offense was rolling early, as Watson scored his first touchdown on an 11-yard run with 9:04 to play in the first quarter. Walker Ward passed to Watson for the two-point conversion to give Walnut Ridge an 8-0 lead.

