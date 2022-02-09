The 2022 Lawrence County Basketball Tournament continued with 10 champions being crowned in games played on Jan. 27-29.
Senior boys final
Walnut Ridge got 31 points from Ty Flippo as the Bobcats defeated the host Hoxie Mustangs, 53-45, to claim the senior boys title at the 2022 Lawrence County Basketball Tournament on Jan. 29.
Walnut Ridge led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Mustangs 14-0 in the second period to open up a 26-9 lead at the intermission.
Hoxie fought back in the third quarter and cut the Bobcats’ advantage to 41-28 entering the fourth quarter. The Mustangs outscored Walnut Ridge 17-12 in the final period, but couldn’t overtake the Bobcats, who held on to earn the title.
Also for Walnut Ridge, Jayden Hollister scored nine points, and Maddox Jean had six. Mason Andrews finished with four points, and Kel Slusser added three.
Jake Jones scored 13 points, and Kayden Glenn added 12 for Hoxie. Seth Brooks had eight points. Mason Woodard scored seven points, and Haydn Minton added five.
Senior girls final
Hillcrest’s Lady Screamin’ Eagled edged the Hoxie Lady Mustangs, 35-33, to win the senior girls championship.
Hillcrest led 12-8 after one quarter, before Hoxie surged back in the second period to grab a 20-15 halftime advantage. The Lady Mustangs still led 25-19 at the end of the third quarter, but Hillcrest went on a 16-8 run in the final period to eke out the win.
Kayleigh Kirk led the Lady Eagles with 14 points. Molly Emison scored nine points, and Kylie Baxter had eight points. Kennedy Brannon and Brooklyn Penn each added two points.
Hoxie was led by Jaecie Brown with 16 points. Blaze Lorren had six points, and Chloe Prater added five. Bailey Prater scored four points, and Ellery Gillham had two points.
Junior boys final
The Sloan-Hendrix junior boys won the tournament title by defeating Walnut Ridge 63-22.
The junior Greyhounds jumped out to a 25-5 lead after one quarter, and stretched the advantage to 44-8 at the intermission.
Karson Roark poured in 31 points for Sloan-Hendrix. Hudson Rorex scored 11 points, and Braxton Wall added eight. Julian Folk had four points, and Wyatt Ring had three. Cole McCall and Drake Nash had two points apiece.
For Walnut Ridge, Kaleb Miller had six points, and Collin Andrews had five. Caleb Roark added three points. Peyton Crum, Brogan Tate, Jace Bennett and Jeffery Whitlow each contributed two points.
Junior girls final
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior girls title with a 40-31 win over Hoxie.
The junior Lady Greyhounds led 10-8 after one quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 31-20 after three periods.
Hayden Matheny led Sloan-Hendrix with 12 points, followed by Emery Spence with 11. Kaylee Jones scored nine points, and Presley Bookout had eight.
Lindsey Wells and Gracie Felton each scored 11 points for Hoxie, while Kyleigh Brown added nine points.
Seventh-grade boys final
Hoxie defeated Sloan-Hendrix 20-14 to win the seventh-grade boys title.
Hayden Coats led Hoxie with eight points, and Zeb Dickson had four points. Eli Burns and Kaden Jones each had three points, and Luther Poe added two points.
Brandin Truitt led Sloan-Hendrix with seven points. Remington Vandergriff had four points, and Caden Hickman scored three points.
Seventh-grade girls final
Sloan-Hendrix won the seventh-grade girls title by defeating Walnut Ridge 36-5.
Emery Spence and Alexis Davis each scored 10 points for Sloan-Hendrix. Kaylee Jines added seven points, and Presley Bookout had four points. Preslee Lee scored three points, and Macie Rone had two points.
For Walnut Ridge, Jessica Easton scored three points, and Kodi Thielemier added two points.
Sixth-grade boys final
Walnut Ridge defeated Sloan-Hendrix 28-16 in the sixth-grade boys final.
Eli Anderson led the Bobcats with 12 points, and Jagger Brady had eight points. Riley Farrell scored four points, Jasper Callahan had three, and Jess Rorex added one point.
For Sloan-Hendrix, Hayden Moore had six points, and Kyler Matthews added five. Cody Lester scored three points, and Jack Sexton added two.
Sixth-grade girls final
Hoxie defeated Walnut Ridge 5-3 in the sixth-grade girls final.
Natalie Brand and Maddox Orrick each scored two points, and Madison Light had one point for Hoxie.
Hayden Black scored two points, and Chloe Newberry added one points for Walnut Ridge.
Fifth-grade boys final
Hillcrest defeated Sloan-Hendrix 11-4 for the fifth-grade boys title.
Gunner Wright scored four points, and Aaron Richey had three points for Hillcrest. Hunter Wright and Grayson Bowker each scored two points.
For Sloan-Hendrix, Tate Matheny and Jenner Cameron each scored two points.
Fifth-grade girls final
Walnut Ridge defeated Sloan-Hendrix 14-5 in the fifth-grade girls final.
Cailyn Meyer led Walnut Ridge with six points, and Kaylee Deese added four points. Katelynn Ditto and Andi Claire Davis each scored two points.
For Sloan-Hendrix, Cassidy Johnson scored four points, and Abbigail Ward added one point.
Consolation games
Senior boys
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hillcrest 51-30 in the senior boys consolation game on Jan. 29.
Braden Cox led the Greyhounds with 18 points. Ethan Lee scored eight points. Harper Rorex, Cade Grisham and Ethan Pickett each scored five points. Luke Murphy and Cole Walker each scored four points, and Dustin Folk added two points.
For Hillcrest, Skylar Willard and Bryson Doyle each scored eight points. Haydan Callahan and Talmadge Smith each added five points. Clayton Rose and Elias Weaver scored two points.
Senior girls
Walnut Ridge defeated Sloan-Hendrix 32-28 in the senior girls consolation game on Jan. 28.
Taylor Forrester led the Lady Bobcats with 11 points. Hannah Hatfield scored nine points, and Alex Jones had eight points. Kayleene Long and Maddie Burris each scored two points.
Cadee Johnson led Sloan-Hendrix with 11 points, and Makayla Gosha added nine points. Carley Morgan had five points, and Lakyn Phares had three points.
Sixth-grade boys
Hillcrest defeated Hoxie 35-25 in the sixth-grade boys consolation game on Jan. 29.
Jace Brower and Conall Qualls each scored 11 points for Hillcrest. Easton Durham scored nine points, while Gunner Baxter and Timmy Brown added two points each.
Rhys Scott led Hoxie with 16 points. Bentley Prater had three points, while Cason Jones, Colby Bullard and Braiden Langston each scored two points.
Sixth-grade girls
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hillcrest 13-2 in the sixth-grade girls consolation game on Jan. 29.
Allie Carr scored eight points, and Rylee Brown had five points for Sloan-Hendrix.
Lainey Jones scored two points for Hillcrest.
Fifth-grade boys
Walnut Ridge defeated Hoxie 16-5 in the fifth-grade boys consolation game on Jan. 29.
Jayden Mosley led Walnut Ridge with eight points, and Justin Gonzalez scored five points. Aaron Morgan had two points, and Hayden Brady added one points.
Rhys Scott scored five points for Hoxie.
Fifth-grade girls
Hoxie defeated Hillcrest 16-6 in the fifth-grade girls consolation game on Jan. 29.
Addyson Felton led Hoxie with eight points, and Aston Hall added four points. Kensley Rouse and Catelynn Sanders each scored two points.
For Hillcrest, Katlyn Ellis scored four points, and Kadence Crowell added two points.
A special section with winning team photos and more action shots from the tournament will be featured in the Feb. 23 edition of The TD.
