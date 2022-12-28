The Hoxie and Walnut Ridge boys each posted victories on Tuesday, while Hoxie’s Lady Mustangs lost to Tuckerman at the NEA Invitational Tournament at Jonesboro.

Three Lawrence County teams advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective divisions. The Hoxie boys were to play McCrory on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m. The Sloan-Hendrix girls, who defeated Bay on Dec. 17, will play Rector at noon today in the girls Division 1 quarterfinals, while the Walnut Ridge boys will play McCrory tonight at 9.

