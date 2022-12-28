The Hoxie and Walnut Ridge boys each posted victories on Tuesday, while Hoxie’s Lady Mustangs lost to Tuckerman at the NEA Invitational Tournament at Jonesboro.
Three Lawrence County teams advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective divisions. The Hoxie boys were to play McCrory on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m. The Sloan-Hendrix girls, who defeated Bay on Dec. 17, will play Rector at noon today in the girls Division 1 quarterfinals, while the Walnut Ridge boys will play McCrory tonight at 9.
Hoxie–CRA boys
Hoxie outlasted the Crowley’s Ridge Academy Falcons for a 58-53 victory.
The Mustangs led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter before CRA rallied in the second period to move into a 29-28 lead at the intermission. Hoxie trailed 43-38 entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Falcons 20-10 in the period to grab the win.
Kayden Glenn led Hoxie with 19 points. Kyler Lenderman had 18 points, including seven in the final period. Jake Jones scored eight points, which included two three-pointers in the late rally.
WR–Rivercrest boys
Maddox Jean scored 28 points to help Walnut Ridge advance with a 71-68 win over Rivercrest.
Walnut Ridge raced out to a 23-13 first-quarter lead, but the Colts chipped away, closing to within 39-33 at halftime and 50-49 after three quarters. The Bobcats made seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Colts.
Davis Callahan added 16 point for Walnut Ridge, including three three-pointers in the first quarter. Kaden Martin and Rex Tedder each had 11 points.
Hoxie-Tuckerman girls
The Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs defeated Hoxie 58-34 on Tuesday.
Tuckerman led 14-8 after one period, 27-18 at halftime and 40-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Bailey Prater led the Lady Mustangs with 13 points.
