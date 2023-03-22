Brookland High School hosted the Bearcat Blast high school softball tournament at the Southside Softball Complex in Jonesboro last weekend. Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and Sloan-Hendrix were among the several teams who competed at the event.
Walnut Ridge’s Lady Bobcats defeated Buffalo Island Central 9-3, West Memphis 11-3 and Bauxite junior varsity 12-2 to reach the finals of the White Divison, where they lost to Harding Academy, 10-1.
