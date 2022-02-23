Lawrence County’s high school basketball teams competed in their respective district tournaments last week.
3A-3 District at WR
Teams from Hoxie and Walnut Ridge competed in the 3A-3 District Tournament at Walnut Ridge’s Terry Belcher Gymnasium.
The Hoxie Lady Mustangs reached the title game before falling to Manila 50-38 on Friday night. The Lady Mustangs led 17-15 after the first quarter, but Manila went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Lions controlled the second half, outscoring Hoxie 27-11 after the intermission.
Jaecie Brown scored 24 points to lead Hoxie.
In boys action, the host Walnut Ridge Bobcats lost a heartbreaker to the Manila Lions, 53-51, in the semifinals on Thursday.
The Lions led 19-16 after the first quarter, 30-24 at halftime and 42-35 after the third quarter. The Bobcats scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to tie the game, 42-42. The score was tied at 51-51 when Manila’s Dax Davison scored on a put-back with 10.5 seconds to play. The Bobcats’ final shot was no good and Manila grabbed the rebound as the game ended.
For Walnut Ridge, Ty Flippo scored 19 points, and Maddox Jean added 14.
Hoxie defeated Corning 49-41 in a girls semifinal game on Thursday.
Corning led 18-14 at halftime and 29-28 after three quarters, but the Lady Mustangs used a strong finish to pull ahead in the final period and claim the win.
Brown led Hoxie with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey Prater scored 10 points, and Ellery Gillham had 12 rebounds.
Earlier in the tournament, the Hoxie boys fell to Gosnell, 65-52, on Feb. 15.
The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats defeated Harrisburg 42-32 on Feb. 15. The Lady Bobcats were eliminated by a 37-20 loss to Osceola on Wednesday.
2A-2 District at Salem
The Melbourne Bearkatz defeated the Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds 60-42 in the boys championship game on Saturday.
Sloan-Hendrix reached the finals by defeating host Salem, 57-46, on Thursday.
Salem led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Sloan-Hendrix stormed back to lead 31-18 at the intermission, and remained in control in the second half.
Braden Cox and Cade Grisham each had 13 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix.
The Salem Lady Greyhounds eliminated the Sloan-Hendrix girls, 67-35, in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15.
1A-3 District at Lynn
The host Hillcrest Lady Screamin’ Eagles reached the finals of the 1A-3 District Tournament before falling to Mammoth Spring, 63-37, on Saturday.
The Hillcrest girls advanced to the title game after defeating Maynard 60-31 in the semifinals on Friday.
In the boys tournament, Hillcrest defeated Armorel 52-44 on Feb. 14. The Screamin’ Eagles fell to Mammoth Spring, 50-31, in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15.
Regional tournaments
Four county teams, the Walnut Ridge and Sloan-Hendrix boys, along with the Hoxie and Hillcrest girls, advanced to regionals.
The Hoxie girls and Walnut Ridge boys will both play in the 3A Region 2 Tournament at Rose Bud. Walnut Ridge will face Cave City on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Mustangs play Harding Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Sloan-Hendrix boys are headed to the 2A Central Tournament at Judsonia. The Greyhounds will meet Marshall on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Hillcrest is hosting the 1A Region 2 Tournament at Lynn. The Lady Screamin’ Eagles play Rural Special on Thursday at 4 p.m.
