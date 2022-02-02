Action continued last week in the 2022 Lawrence County Basketball Tournament at Hoxie’s Mustang Gym.
Last week’s results included:
Monday, Jan. 24
Sloan-Hendrix edged Walnut Ridge 20-19 in seventh-grade boys action.
Brandon Truitt led Sloan-Hendrix with 13 points. Remington Vandergriff scored five points, and Kolby Martins added two points.
Jace Blake and Jack Thomas each scored seven points for Hoxie, and Riley Richey chipped in five points.
In senior girls play, the host Hoxie Lady Mustangs defeated the Sloan-Hendrix Lady Greyhounds 49-28.
Jaecie Brown led Hoxie with 27 points, and Blaze Lorren scored 12 points. Bailey Prater finished with four points, while Ellery Gillham and Chloe Prater each added three points.
The Lady Greyhounds were led by Katelyn Graddy with nine points, and Makayla Gosha with seven. Cadee Johnson and Carley Morgan each scored five points, and Abby Geoffrion had two points.
The Hoxie senior boys advanced to the finals with a 62-48 win over Sloan-Hendrix.
Seth Brooks led three Mustangs in double figures with 20 points. Mason Woodard scored 15 points, and Cade Forrester had 14. Jake Jones and Kayden Glenn each scored five points, and Haydn Minton had three points.
Cade Grisham led Sloan-Hendrix with 15 points. Ethan Lee added 14 points, and Braden Cox had 12. Ethan Pickett scored four points, and Harper Rorex added three.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Hoxie slipped past Hillcrest 22-21 in seventh-grade boys action.
Hayden Coats scored 16 points, and Brayden Forehand added six points for Hoxie.
Rylee Turner led Hillcrest with 16 points. Wyatt Capps scored three points, and Cole Wigton had two points.
The Walnut Ridge seventh-grade girls defeated Hoxie 18-2.
Jessica Easton led Walnut Ridge with 12 points. Mallory Moore scored four points, and Kodi Thielemier added two points.
Sydney Noblin scored two points for Hoxie.
Hillcrest’s senior girls defeated Walnut Ridge 44-22.
Molly Emison scored 16 points, and Kylie Baxter had 10 points for Hillcrest. Kennedy Brannon finished with eight points, and Summer Doyle scored five points. Brooklyn Penn had three points, and Kayleigh Kirk added two points.
Taylor Forrester scored 13 points to lead Walnut Ridge. Maddie Burris had six points, and Kayleene Long had three points.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 21-16 in the seventh-grade boys consolation game.
Jace Blake led Walnut Ridge with 10 points, while Riley Richey added eight points. Brice Bullard scored two points, and Jack Thomas added one point.
For Hillcrest, Ryley Turner led the way with eight points. Ethan Brewer had six points, and Austin Munroe scored two points.
Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 40-16 in the junior high girls consolation game.
Layla Nunnally scored 14 points to lead Walnut Ridge, while Bree Gibson and Selbi Muradova each tossed in eight points. Candace Morgan scored seven points. Sadie Privett had two points, and Kinley Fisher scored one point.
Breanna Burrow paced Hillcrest with nine points. Savannah Meisner had three points, and Chloe Brannon and Lexee Polston each scored two points.
The Hillcrest junior boys defeated Hoxie 51-39 in a consolation game.
Kaden Geurin led Hillcrest with 14 points. Peyton Glenn scored 12 points, and Eli Brewer added 10. Mason LeCroy had eight points. Chris Pagan finished with five points, and Blaine Johnson added two points.
Alex Chappell and Slayde Simms scored nine points apiece to lead Hoxie. Landon Kincaid had six points, and Corey Sullens had five. Logan Light and P.J. Forehand each scored four points, and Mattox Glenn scored two points.
The Walnut Ridge senior boys advanced to the finals with a 75-36 victory over Hillcrest.
Ty Flippo scored 22 points, and Jayden Hollister added 20 for Walnut Ridge. Mason Andrews scored nine points, and Maddox Jean had eight points. Rex Tedder had four points, while Sebastian Hoffman and Kel Slusser each scored three points. Ethan Augustine and Andrew Prestidge had two points apiece, and Alex Prestidge scored one point.
Hillcrest was led by Bryson Doyle with 11 points, and Hayden Callahan with 10. Kyler Kirk scored six points. Tanner Durham had five points, and Clayton Rose added four.
