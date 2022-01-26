Results from the first day of the Lawrence County Basketball Tournament at Hoxie included:
Fifth-grade girls
Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 15-6.
Walnut Ridge was led by Sloane Cain with eight points. Andi Claire Davis had three points, while Katelyn Ditto and Kaylee Deese had two points apiece.
For Hillcrest, Bailey Durham, Kadence Crowell and Keyara Duncan each scored two points.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hoxie 10-1.
Cassidy Johnson led Sloan-Hendrix with eight points, and Haven Clay added two points.
Blakely Liscomb scored Hoxie’s point.
Fifth-grade boys
Hillcrest defeated Walnut Ridge 25-14.
Gunner Wright led Hillcrest with 10 points. Hunter Wright scored eight points. Hunter Scoggin had three points. Aaron Richey and Cody Johnson each scored two points.
For Walnut Ridge, Riley Jack Goza scored six points, and Hayden Brady had four points. Jayden Mosley and Reid Martin each scored two points.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hoxie 17-13.
Keegan Springfield had eight points for Sloan-Hendrix. Mason Meeks added three points, while Tate Matheny, Jacob Boyd and Rory Hawkins each had two points.
Rhys Scott had eight points for Hoxie. Colman Waldrupe scored three points, and Jayden Dunbar added two points.
Sixth-grade girls
Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 12-8.
Hayden Black led Walnut Ridge with five points, and Eden Garland had three points. Langley Austin and Lillie Hoffman each had two points.
Lainey Jones, Mikyla Conteras, Kloey Kagan and Jocie Johnson each had two points.
Hoxie defeated Sloan-Hendrix 19-6.
Brinley Owens scored 11 points for Hoxie. Madison Light had four points. Natalie Brand and Maddox Orrick had two points apiece.
Bailey Break and Allie Carr each had three points for Sloan-Hendrix.
Sixth-grade boys
Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 32-11.
Jagger Brady had 16 points for Walnut Ridge. Jasper Callahan scored five points, and Emmanuel Scott added three points. Eli Anderson, Bentley Lawhon, Wes Staples and Jayden Brogdon each scored two points.
For Hillcrest, Jace Brower had six points, and Easton Durham scored five.
Junior girls
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hillcrest 47-14.
Alexis Davis led Sloan-Hendrix with 13 points. Kaylee Jines and Emery Spence each scored nine points. Presley Bookout and Aubreya Smallwood each had six points, and Hayden Matheny had four points.
For Hillcrest, Addison Doyle and Breanna Burrow each had five points. Chloe Brannon and Casey Morse each had two points.
Hoxie defeated Walnut Ridge 31-20.
Kyleigh Brown and Lindsey Wells each had 12 points to lead Hoxie. Olivia Compton had four points, and Gracie Felton added three points.
Selbi Muradova led Walnut Ridge with eight points. Kendy Jackson scored six points. Candace Morgan scored three points. Layla Nunnally had two points, and Carlie Priest added one point.
Junior boys
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hoxie 51-21.
Karson Roark had 17 points, and Braxton Wall added 16 for Sloan-Hendrix. Hudson Rorex and River Lee each scored four points, and Logan Hill had three points. Drake Nash, Brandin Truitt and Colton Sexton each scored two points.
P.J. Forehand led Hoxie with six points. Alex Chappell and Logan Light each scored five points. Corey Sullens had three points, and Landon Kincaid added two points.
Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 49-41.
Kaleb Miller led Walnut Ridge with 17 points, followed by Collin Andrews with 12. Caleb Roark and Jersie Cunningham each scored eight points. Jeffery Whitlow and Brogan Tate each added one point.
Eli Brewer scored 17 points to lead Hillcrest, and Chris Pagan chipped in 11 points. Blaine Johnson scored nine points, while Johnny Johnson and Rylee Netrefa each had two points.
