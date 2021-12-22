Walnut Ridge High School basketball standout Ty Flippo has committed to continue his career at Williams Baptist University.
Coaches, teammates, family and friends gathered at the Terry Belcher Gymnasium on Dec. 15 for the signing ceremony.
Flippo said it felt great to get to continue to play basketball at the collegiate level.
“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do since I was younger, and I just can’t wait to get there,” Flippo said.
Flippo is a leading scorer for Blake Coffman’s Bobcats, and WBU head coach Josh Austin said they are excited to add the point guard to the Eagles’ roster.
“We think his IQ will help us a lot,” Austin said. “He will transition well into our league. We like his decision making, how he sees the floor – he’s a competitor. I’m excited to get my hands dirty with him, because I think his potential is through the roof.”
Austin said Flippo is having a great start to the season with the Bobcats, and noted that Coach Coffman is doing a great job with the team.
Flippo agreed, giving his high school coach credit for helping him develop as a player.
“Coach Coffman’s done a good job getting me prepared and getting us better everyday,” Flippo said. “It’s been fun playing for him.”
Coffman said it has been pleasure to be able to coach Flippo since he was in the seventh grade.
“He’s an exceptional kid,” Coffman said. “Always here before practice and always putting in extra time after practice.”
In addition Flippo puts in time on his own, having trained with Coach Stanley Malcom, a former WBU assistant basketball coach, and hitting the gym.
“I’ve trained with friends from both Walnut Ridge and Hoxie who work out with me and get better with me,” he said.
Flippo said a highlight of his high school career is his team’s recent win at the WBU Invitational Tournament, Walnut Ridge’s first championship title in the tournament’s 62 years.
Flippo was named All-WBU this year and his sophomore year (the tournament was not played in 2020). He was also named All-Conference his sophomore and junior seasons.
Coffman said offensively, there are not many like Flippo.
“He’s an explosive player,” he said. “Any given night he can put up 30 points.”
Flippo said WBU just seemed like the right fit for him.
“I felt like Coach Austin wanted me,” he said. “I felt like it is where I belong.
Austin said Flippo comes from a great family, and he will be the second generation in his family to play basketball at WBU. The son of Brad and Angela Flippo, he will be following in his mother’s footsteps.
His mom, who remains the all-time leading scorer for Williams, scored over 1,800 points for Coach Carol Halford while playing for the Lady Eagles.
Austin said having a local recruit is always a boost for the athletic program.
“We want to recruit local kids,” he said. “We want the best in our area. “We are constantly looking for Lawrence County kids who can come here. This is Lawrence County’s university.”
In addition to his parents, Flippo’s brother, Drew, and grandmother, Brenda Flippo, were in attendance on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.