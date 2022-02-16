The Sloan-Hendrix senior boys clinched the 2A-2 conference championship with a 57-38 victory over Salem on Feb. 9 at Imboden.
Sloan-Hendrix led 16-9 after the first quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 45-30 after the third quarter.
Braden Cox scored 19 points to lead the Greyhounds. Ethan Lee added 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Greyhounds remain undefeated in conference play at 11-0 and are 23-5 overall.
Salem
Sloan-Hendrix traveled to Salem to take on another group of Greyhounds on Feb. 8.
After leading 16-12 at the end of the first quarter, Sloan-Hendrix outscored Salem 22-11 in the second period for a 38-23 halftime lead. The Greyhounds had a 56-30 lead at the end of the third quarter and coasted to a 69-33 victory.
Cade Grisham and Lee both posted a double-double.
Grisham scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Lee finished with 15 points and 12 boards. Harper Rorex, Cox and Luke Murphy added 10 points each for Sloan-Hendrix.
