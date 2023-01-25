Sloan-Hendrix defeated Quitman 64-34 in 2A-2 senior boys basketball Friday night at Imboden. The victory kept the Greyhounds’ conference record perfect at 12-0. Sloan-Hendrix also maintained their number-one ranking in Class 2A in the latest Arkansas Sports Media poll.
The Greyhounds started fast, leading 22-7 after the first quarter and 41-17 at halftime. Sloan-Hendrix stretched their advantage to 58-29 by the end of the third period.
