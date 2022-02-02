Cade Grisham scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Wednesday to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 62-45 victory over Tuckerman in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball on Jan. 26 at Imboden.
Sloan-Hendrix led 15-5 after the first quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 46-35 after the third quarter.
Braden Cox and Ethan Lee each added 10 points for the Greyhounds.
Sloan-Hendrix remained unbeaten in conference play at 6-0.
Tuckerman defeated Sloan-Hendrix 58-32 in senior girls action.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and continued to pull away.
Makayla Gosha scored 16 points for the Lady Greyhounds.
The Sloan-Hendrix junior boys defeated Tuckerman 39-30. Braxton Wall scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the junior Hounds.
Cedar Ridge
The Sloan-Hendrix senior boys defeated Cedar Ridge 78-52 on Jan. 25 at Imboden.
The Greyhounds led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 58-32 after three periods.
Harper Rorex and Braden Cox each scored 21 points to lead the Greyhounds. Rorex’s total included five three-pointers. Grisham added 14 points, and Ethan Lee recorded a double double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 47-30. Wall led Sloan-Hendrix with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Hudson Rorex scored 14 points, and Karson Roark added 10 points.
Cedar Ridge won the senior girls game, 50-36.
