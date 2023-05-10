The baseball teams from Sloan-Hendrix and Walnut Ridge High Schools will be traveling to Northwest Arkansas to compete in their respective state tournaments.
The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds enter the 2A State Tournament in Greenland as the third-place team from the 2A-Central Regional. The Greyhounds will play Mansfield on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. If victorious, Sloan-Hendrix will play a second-round game against the Woodlawn-Buffalo Island Central winner on Friday at 3 p.m.
