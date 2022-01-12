The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds used a balanced offensive attack to defeat Ridgefield Christian, 74-54, in senior boy basketball on Jan. 4 at Imboden.
The Greyhounds entered the contest as the fourth-ranked boys team in Class 2A.
Braden Cox led Sloan-Hendrix with 19 points, while Cade Grisham added 13. Harper Rorex tallied 11 points, and Luke Murphy, Ethan Lee and Ethan Pickett each scored 10 points.
The victory improved the Greyhounds’ record to 16-4 on the season.
The Sloan-Hendrix junior high boy moved to 16-1 on the season with a 50-30 win over Ridgefield Christian.
Hudson Rorex led the way with 23 points, and Karson Roark added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.