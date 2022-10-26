The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds opened the 2022-23 basketball season with a 68-27 win over Crowley’s Ridge Academy on Oct 18 at Imboden.
Leading 22-15 at the end of the first quarter, Sloan-Hendrix broke the game open in the second period by outscoring the Falcons 21-4 to open a 43-19 lead at halftime. The Greyhounds stretched the lead to 59-24 after three quarters.
Harper Rorex led the Greyhounds with 16 points. Cade Grisham had 12 points, and Ethan Pickett added 10 points.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys game, 49-34. Hudson Rorex led the junior Hounds with 18 points. Dallas Durham scored 11 points, and Remington Vandergriff had 10 points.
Pangburn Classic
The Sloan-Hendrix senior boys defeated West Side Greers Ferry, 62-46, on Thursday in the Pangburn Classic.
Sloan-Hendrix led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles closed to within 29-26 at the intermission. The Greyhounds were able to stretch the lead to 49-39 by the end of the third period.
Ethan Lee and Grisham each recorded double-doubles for the Greyhounds. Lee finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Grisham added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Cox added 11 points, and Harper Rorex contributed 10 assists.
