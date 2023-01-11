The Sloan-Hendrix senior boys held on to their number-one ranking with a 74-32 rout of White County Central Friday night at Imboden.
Sloan-Hendrix led 16-8 after one quarter, 36-19 at halftime and 47-26 after three periods.
Braden Cox led four Greyhounds in double figures with 15 points, followed by Luke Murphy with 14. Cade Marshall finished with 12 points, and Harper Rorex added 11.
The Greyhounds improved to 8-0 in 2A-3 conference play and 21-2 overall and are the top-ranked team in Class 2A in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys game 49-14. Hudson Rorex led the team with 19 points, and Dallas Durham added 12.
