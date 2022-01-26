The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds traveled to Judsonia on Jan. 18 to face the White County Central Bears in 2A-2 basketball action.
Sloan-Hendrix won the senior boys contest 72-42, behind 27 points from Braden Cox. The Greyhounds led 27-18 at halftime and 48-28 after three quarters. Cade Grisham added 21 points for the Hounds.
The win kept the Greyhounds undefeated in conference play at 5-0, and 17-4 overall.
The Sloan-Hendrix junior boys improved to 17-1 overall with a 55-27 win over WCC. Karson Roark led the way with 17 points. Logan Hill scored 16 points, and Hudson Rorex added 11.
White Co. Central won the senior girls game, 55-53.
