The Sloan-Hendrix senior boys basketball team ended its season with a hard-fought 58-56 overtime loss to the defending state champion Lavaca Golden Arrows in the 2A State Tournament on Feb. 28 at Rector.
Sloan-Hendrix entered the tournament as the fourth team from the 2A Central Regional and were pitted against West Regional winners Lavaca first round.
The Greyhounds trailed 38-33 after three quarters, but rallied to tie the game at the end of regulation. The contest was tied 56-56 when Lavaca’s Maddox Noel canned two free throws with 7.9 seconds on the clock to provide the Golden Arrows with the winning margin.
Braden Cox scored a game-high 29 points for the Greyhounds, while Harper Rorex added 12 points.
The Greyhounds conclude the season with a 31-6 overall record and were the regular-season champions of the 2A-2 conference with a 13-1 league mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.