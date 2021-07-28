Walker Reo Hibbs, a recent graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, recently signed his letter of intent to play golf at Williams Baptist University.
Hibbs, who has played for the Bobcats for three years, officially signed with the Eagles on June 12 at the Southerland-Mabee Center.
Having been named MVP for his WRHS team both his junior and senior year, Hibbs said he is excited to get to play at the next level.
WBU Coach Zane Wright said they are excited to have Hibbs joining the Eagles.
“I believe Walker to be a hard working young man and will show that hard work and dedication throughout the upcoming seasons,” Wright said.
WRHS Coach Jacob Kersey said Hibbs was a major contributor for the Bobcats and he expects him to do well moving forward, as well.
“Walker has been our number one golfer the past two years and played a big role in getting us to state his junior year,” Kersye said. “He loves to play and if he continues to work hard he will be a good signee for WBU.”
Hibbs, who was an honor graduate in the WRHS class of 2021, is the grandson of Roger and Debra Hibbs of Walnut Ridge.
