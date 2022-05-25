The Hillcrest baseball team concluded the 2022 season with a trip to the 1A State Tournament in Arkadelphia.
First round
The Screamin’ Eagles defeated Scranton, 8-5, in a first-round game on May 12.
Bryson Doyle pitched seven innings in the win for Hillcrest. He allowed five runs (two earned) on nine hits and recorded two walks and 13 strikeouts.
Offensively for Hillcrest, Doyle went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored three runs. Tal Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored two runs Mason Lecroy was 1-for-3 with a two-out RBI-double in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead to 8-5.
Brayden Oliver added a single.
Tanner Durham, Ryker Netrefa amd Kyler Kirk each scored a run for Hillcrest.
Second round
Hillcrest fell to the Mount Ida Lions, 9-1, on May 13.
Durham and Oliver had the only two hits for Hillcrest. Durham had a double. Clayton Rose drove in the lone run for Hillcrest.
