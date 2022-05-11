Several Hillcrest senior high track athletes competed at the 1A Region 3 Conference Meet on April 25 at Pocahontas.
The Lady Screamin’ Eagles qualified for four events at the state track meet at Quitman. Emma Jones finished first in the 300-meter hurdles. The Hillcrest girls also won the 4x400m relay and were runners-up in the 4x200m and 4x800m.
Individual results also included:
Ivy Landers: 11th in the 100m, sixth in the 200m, fourth in the 100m hurdles, seventh in the high jump, seventh in the triple jump.
Molly Emison: 12th in the 200m, 12th in the long jump.
Summer Doyle: third in the 400m, sixth in the long jump, ninth in the triple jump.
Kayleigh Kirk: sixth in the 400m, 10th in the discus, fourth in the shot put.
Kennedy Brannon: 11th in the 400m, fifth in the 300m hurdles, 10th in the triple jump, 14th in the shot put.
Kylie Baxter: seventh in the 800m, fourth in the high jump, ninth in the long jump.
Emma Jones: first in the 300m hurdles, third in the high jump, 14th in the long jump.
The Lady Screamin’ Eagles finished third in the 4x100m relay.
For the boys, Kyler Kirk finished fourth in the 1,600m run.
