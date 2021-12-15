Corning’s Lady Bobcats used a fourth-quarter rally to edge the Hillcrest Lady Screamin’ Eagles 58-57 in senior girls basketball Thursday night at Lynn.
Corning trailed 39-26 at halftime and 51-37 after three quarters, outscored the Lady Eagles 21-6 in the final period to earn the victory.
Kennedy Brannon led Hillcrest with 23 points, including six three-pointers in the first half.
Corning won the junior girls game, 32-22. Savannah Miesner led Hillcrest with 10 points.
Armorel
Hillcrest hosted 1A-3 Conference opponent Armorel on Friday night at Lynn.
The Hillcrest senior girls defeated the Lady Tigers 45-31, while the senior boys defeated Armorel 35-27.
